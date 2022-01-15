• Anthony J. Nelson, of 1228 West 9th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.
Nelson was given credit for 64 days in jail in this case.
• Steven Errol Graham was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 or 10 percent, and Graham was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
In another case, Graham was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft of a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 cash or surety, and Graham was given credit for 62 days in jail in this case.
• Steven Errol Graham, of 716 West 38th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft of a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $7,500 cash or surety, and he was given credit for 62 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Graham was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Graham was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
In another case, Graham was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of theft, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $2,500 cash, surety, and Graham was given credit for 62 days in jail in this case.
• Brett Michael Kelly, of 125 Superior Street, Newton Falls, was sentenced to three years of community control and fined $250 after previously pleading guilty to one count of obstructing official business and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.
• Niecy M. Waits, of 614 Bunker Hill Road, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of trafficking in cocaine, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance.
In another case, Waits was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Demetrius Daquan Thompson, of 1604 West 14th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at at $7,500 cash or surety, and Thompson was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Michael T. Olsen, of 586 Main Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of cruelty to companion animals, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• George Santiago Soto, of 510 West 38th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $75,000 or 10 percent, and Soto was given credit for 38 days in jail in this case.
• Deandre Delvon Crockett, of 614 Bunker Hill Road, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance.
In another case, Crockett was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance.
• Carmen Ray Blankenship, of 221 North Mecca Street, Apartment 3, Cortland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of disrupting public services and one count of domestic violence, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $10,000 or 10 percent, and Blankenship was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.