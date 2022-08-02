• Brian Keith Culbertson, of 444 Marina Drive, Roaming Shores, pleaded guilty to one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering and one count of obstructing official business, second-degree misdemeanors.
Culbertson was sentenced to two years of community control and was ordered to pay $2,321.26 in restitution.
• Joshua J Eubank, of 103 West 44th Street, Upstairs, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two third-degree felonies and one fourth-degree felony.
• David J. Cline, of 729 West 57th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of abduction, a third-degree felony.
Cline was given credit for 54 days in jail in this case.
