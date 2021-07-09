JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Commissioners approved a bid for nearly $1 million in road work on seven county roads at a meeting on Thursday.
The commissioners approved awarding a paving bid to Perk Company, Inc., out of Cleveland, for $973,355, according to the resolution.
Perk submitted the lowest bid, with Ashtabula-based Koski Construction coming in second, $6,000 more expensive. Ronyak Paving of Burton was $11,000 more than Perk’s bid, and Chagrin Valley Paving’s bid was $48,000 higher than Perk’s, according to the resolution.
The bid includes resurfacing on Creek, Middle, Penniman, Sexton, South Ridge, State and Windsor Roads, according ot the resolution.
The commissioners also approved purchase of $83,943 of traffic marking paint for the County Engineer’s office from Sherwin Williams.
A grant/loan agreement with the Ohio Public Works Commission was also approved. The funds are for work on the Harpersfield Covered Bridge, which is expected to cost $500,000 according to the resolution. Of that, $350,000 will be paid for in grant funds, and $150,000 in a zero-interest loan, according to the resolution.
In other business:
• The commissioners will proceed with the sale of 1,900 feet of water line along Green Road.
A public hearing was held on June 15 on the sale. The minimum bid for the sale is $1, and bidders need to be regulated as potable water purveyors who own and operate a public water system, according to the resolution.
Bidders will be required to submit a water rate schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.