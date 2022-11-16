ASHTABULA – The Ashtabula County Choral Music Society will perform “Songs of Night and Day” Sunday at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in downtown Ashtabula.
The free concert starts at 4 p.m.
Austin Blair, director of choirs and theater at Conneaut Area City Schools, will direct the performance.
Concert repertoire will include “Northern Lights” by Ola Gjello, and “There Will I Be” by Craig Courtney, featuring soloists Lauren Seames, Joan Andres, Nate Wise, and Martin Yoak.
ACCMS Artistic Director Paul E. Shellhammer III will present Beethoven’s “Piano Sonata No. 14 in C Sharp Major.”
ACCMS accompanist Sandra Matheny will present J.S. Bach’s “Prelude in G Major.”
A vocal soloist and director/performer at local community theaters, Blair is pursuing a Master of Music Degree in Choral Conducting from Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music.
The concert marks the start of the 33rd season of the non-profit Ashtabula County Choral Music Society, which has been providing arts opportunities for area audiences since 1989.
Rehearsals are Sundays from 4-6 p.m. at St.Peter’s Episcopal Church, 4901 Main Ave., Ashtabula.
Experienced singers age 13 and older are welcome to join with no auditions.
For more information search/message ACCMS online (ashcochoralmusicsociety.org or Ashtabula County Choral Music Society on Facebook) or email ashtabulacountychoralsociety1@gmail.com.
