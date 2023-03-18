ASHTABULA – The Ashtabula County Choral Music Society will present, “Out of Darkness,” at 4 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 4506 Elm Ave.
The concert is free.
The performance honors Mary Runyan, a founding member and long-time accompanist of the Ashtabula County Choral Music Society.
In 2010, she was inducted into the Ashtabula County Choral Music Society Hall of Fame.
Runyan is former organist at First United Methodist Church. This year, she celebrates 50 years at the organ.
Ashtabula County Choral Music Society Artistic Director Paul Shellhammer III will lead the 30-voice chorale on Sunday.
Concert repertoire will include “Surely, He Hath Borne Our Grief,” from G.F. Handel’s “The Messiah;” “The Road Home,” by American Grammy Award-winning composer Stephen Paulus; “Pavane,” Opus 50, by Gabriel Faure; “Psalm 23” from Craig Johnson/Herbert Howells’ “Requiem;” and Ola Gjeilo’s “Dark and Luminous Night.”
Guest soloist is Sasha Bowens, a freshman at Edgewood High School.
Chorale soloists include Tammy Owens, Morgan Yoak, Austin Blair, Christine Young, and Karen Lynagh.
A reception will follow the concert.
In its 33rd season, the non-profit Ashtabula County Choral Music Society has been providing arts opportunities for area audiences since 1989.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.