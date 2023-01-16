ASHTABULA – The Ashtabula County Choral Music Society will present “Songs of Night and Day” at 4 p.m. Jan. 29, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 4301 Main Ave.
The concert is free.
Austin Blair, director of choirs and theater at Conneaut Area City Schools, will serve as guest conductor.
Concert repertoire will include “Northern Lights” by Ola Gjello, and “There Will I Be,” by Craig Courtney, featuring soloists Lauren Seames, Joan Andrews, Nate Wise, and Morgan Yoak.
ACCMS Artistic Director Paul E. Shellhammer III will present Beethoven’s “Piano Sonata No. 14 in C Sharp Major.”
ACCMS accompanist Sandra Matheny will present J.S. Bach’s “Prelude in G Major.”
A vocal soloist and director/performer at local community theaters, Blair is pursuing a Master of Music Degree in Choral Conducting from Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music.
Postponed from Nov. 20 due to a snowstorm, “Songs of Night and Day” opens the 33rd season of the non-profit Ashtabula County Choral Music Society, which has provided arts opportunities for area audiences since 1989.
