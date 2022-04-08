JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Children Services is seeking the renewal of a 1.75-mill levy on May 3.
The county Board of Commissioners approved a resolution in support of the levy in January after a conversation with Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas.
“The 1.75 renewal levy is estimated to bring in $3.1 million,” Thomas said. “It will cost the homeowner of a $100,000 home about $58 a year.”
Thomas said the county’s budget commission reviewed the levy, and will be looking into the size of the Children Services Board’s carry-over.
“Children Services has had an increase in cash, an increase in carry-over — about $8 million,” Thomas said.
Children Services’ yearly expenses have been around $8 million, Thomas said.
The Children Services Board counts on the support of two levies, a 1.75-mill levy and a .5-mill levy, he said.
Thomas said the Budget Commission would likely take a look at reducing the board’s income for next year. He recommended renewing the levy, as it would be the best action in the long run.
“Children Services will be moving $2 million over to a capital improvement fund, to make capital improvements this year and next year to their building,” Thomas said.
The move is similar to one made by the Board of Developmental Disabilities last year, he said.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said he’s comfortable with the renewal of the 1.75-mill levy.
The mission of the Ashtabula County Children Services Board is to ensure that children at risk of abuse or neglect are protected and nurtured within a family and with the support of the community.
The board is responsible for investigating allegations of child abuse and neglect, assessing child safety and providing care for children who cannot safely remain in their own homes. In order to meet these responsibilities and fulfill our mission, they are always in need of families who are willing to open their homes to care for the children who need them through the foster/adoption program.
Ashtabula County Children Services office is at 3914 C Court in Ashtabula Township. Phone: 440-998-1811.
