Gov. Mike DeWine proclaimed the week of Sept. 20 as a Week of Appreciation to recognize the tireless efforts of first responders.
In support of local first responders, the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners adopted a proclamation last Thursday to recognize Ashtabula County first responders who work every day to “protect our citizens and undergo significant education, training and personal sacrifice in order to achieve the expertise required to respond to every type of emergency including situations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, drug addiction and mental illness,” said Miriam E. Walton, executive director of the Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.
Individual members of the community make up the various emergency forces that respond to each of us during some of the most difficult and frightening times of our lives. From 911 dispatchers, law enforcement, behavioral healthcare, fire, emergency medical technicians, emergency departments, health departments and other organizations, these individuals work diligently to protect and aid the public in the event of an emergency, she said.
Their tireless efforts and partnership have enabled Ashtabula County to respond vigorously to the opiate epidemic. They have responded with compassion to those in a mental health emergency and continue to place their lives on the line daily during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Week of Appreciation is an opportunity to show support to those frontline workers who directly respond to those individuals in our community struggling to overcome substance use and mental health disorders.
“The Ashtabula County Mental Health and Addiction Services Board and the Ashtabula County Substance Abuse Leadership Team are recognizing our first responders through their annual social media campaign and stopping in at various first responder locations to say thank you,” Walton said. “If you see a first responder, please let them know how much you appreciate them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.