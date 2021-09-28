THE VILLAGES [emdash] Maryhelen Whipple, 98, passed away on September 11, 2021, in The Villages, FL. She is survived by daughters Lyn Weidner, Greenville, PA; Sue Roe, Geneva, OH; and Pat Reuschling, Jefferson, OH. Service was held on Friday, September 24, at CUMC, Fruitland Park, FL.