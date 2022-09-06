JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Budget Commission recently voted to approve 54 local government budgets, including parks, libraries, cities, townships, and more.
Each year the Budget Commission receives anticipated revenue and expenses from all local government entities to justify the property tax levy dollars being assessed by those governments for the following year.
The commission then checks on local entities between times when the voters have the ability to vote to renew or change levies and revenues.
The Budget Commission has the authority to decrease for one year any levy they believe is not needed by a local government in the following year for operations.
In past years, the commission met with entities to discuss spending strategies or reserve accounts, if the commission believes a government had too much cash on hand.
County Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff, Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole and Auditor David Thomas make up the current Budget Commission.
“Often with bond issues, for example, where there is a certain amount needing to be collected, the commission will work with the entity to voluntarily decrease millage,” Thomas said. “We also have had some local townships agree to decrease their fire levy or cemetery levy because of excess funds.”
When it comes to saving money, Maki-Cliff said local governments have the option to invest in a state program called Star Ohio.
“Entities can get a better return on those investments by using the state than they could though just a normal savings account,” she said. “This is one of the investment strategies we use for the county and I’ll be happy to help any local entity learn more.”
For more information, call the treasurer’s office at 440-576-3727.
