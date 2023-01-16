JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Revision conducted their statutory organizational meeting last Monday.
Members elected a chairperson, setting the stage for a year of property value complaints.
The Board of Revision (BOR) is the entity charged with reviewing property value complaints from property owners.
Membership by statute includes the county auditor, county treasurer, and the president of the Board of County Commissioners.
The 2023 members are Auditor David Thomas, Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff, and Commissioner Casey Kozlowski.
“The BOR is one of the ways property owners have to challenge our market value and be part of their local government,” Thomas said. “We have other ways to question our value, like the informal discussions in the fall, but this is the formal route.”
Thomas was re-appointed chairman for 2023, a year he expects to one of the lowest BOR complaint years in the past decade.
“Our current values are based on the 2020 revaluation with data from that year,” he said. “It is very well known that the market has improved significantly in just the last three years, so the values we have currently are not as disputed as they were when we first released them.”
Property owners can file BOR for other reasons, such as a new purchase of a property at a different value or damage and changes occurring on the property making it less valuable.
Local governments can also challenge the value of a property if they believe the auditor’s market value to be too low.
An Ohio House Bill passed and signed into law in 2022 will make complaints by local governments more difficult with higher thresholds and more restrictions, Thomas said.
The 2022 Board of Revision year saw 88 total cases — down from 308 total cases filed by property owners in 2021, according to Auditor’s Office data. Of those 88 cases, 78 were decided with favorable outcomes for the property owner.
Thomas encourages anyone who believe their value is incorrect to contact the Auditor’s Office at 440-576-3783 or visit their website to learn more.
For those who believe their value is correct but their taxes are too high, Thomas offers two pieces of advice:
• Contact the Auditor’s Office to ask about tax credits available and
• Vote in local levy elections.
The Auditor’s Office will begin accepting BOR complaints once tax amounts are turned over to the Treasurer’s Office. Property owners have until March 31 to file a change.
