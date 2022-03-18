JEFFERSON — The Ohio Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the third set of maps drawn for the Ohio House and Senate are invalid, two days before federal law requires ballots for military and overseas voters must be mailed out.
The court found that the plan improperly favored one party over another, violating the state constitution.
The decision to reject the maps creates uncertainty, Ashtabula County Board of Elections Director John Mead said.
“We are just going forward with everything that we would normally do, as if the election would be on May 3,” Mead said.
The board will adjust accordingly if the secretary of state issues a directive on the matter, he said.
Ballots for the May election have not been printed yet, Mead said.
“We are not going to print our ballots until we have absolute certainty,” Mead said. “You don’t print 30,000 ballots with an air of uncertainty associated with it. You just don’t.”
Mead said the printer has been notified that the board will be ordering 30,000 ballots.
“This is part of our job, to plan, anticipate, be able to pivot at a moment’s notice, and don’t do anything that is going to be problematic, like ordering 30,000 ballots without a good sense of what would be on those ballots,” Mead said.
Mead said the BoE will mail out the one ballot that has been requested through the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act on time. Federal law requires that UOCAVA ballots be mailed out 45 days before the date of federal elections.
An updated ballot can be sent to the voter if necessary, Mead said.
“And that is not necessarily unusual because the UOCAVA ballots are sent out so much sooner than the others,” Mead said. “But it is important that that ballot be sent out on a timely basis, and if has to be adjusted, so be it.”
As of Thursday morning, Secretary of State Frank LaRose had provided the Ashtabula County Board of Elections with a copy of the court’s slip opinion, but no further directives had been issued, Mead said.
The court ordered the the Ohio Redistricting Commission to file a new set of maps for the Ohio House and Senate with the Secretary of State by March 28, and with the court by March 29.
