Two women were recently honored for their service to the profession of law by the Ashtabula County Bar Association.
Margaret Draper was posthumously presented an award for the professionalism she showed in the practice of law over her career in Ashtabula County, said Joseph Humpolick who has been involved in the presentation of the awards for many years. Draper died this fall after a long bout with cancer.
Jenny Harper also received an award for her service to the legal community as a non-lawyer as the office manager at the Ashtabula County Public Defender’s Office in Ashtabula.
“Every year a select committee solicits nominations for these awards from the members of the bar association and votes drawing from a criteria in the organization’s bylaws,” Humpolick said.
Ken Draper received the award for his wife earlier this month.
“Margaret was a warm and decent human being who just happened to be a lawyer. She worked for many years with the county prosecutor and before that with the Ashtabula City Solicitor’s Office,” Humpolick said.
Ken Draper said his wife would often congratulate the opposing lawyer if she lost a case.
“She touched so many people in the county,” he said.
Ken Draper said his wife would have been very proud to receive the award.
Harper said she was honored to receive her award. She said she has served as office manager at the public defender’s office for 19 years and didn’t know anything about law when she started.
Harper said she learned a lot over the years and enjoys the fact that every day is different.
“For almost 20 years she has scheduled court cases and office appointments and opened and closed files for an office that has a large number of clients. She is a significant reason why the office has operated efficiently and professionally in spite of several personnel changes and the COVID-19 pandemic. Without her, the criminal justice system in the county would have a serious problem with moving its docket,” Humpolick said.
Harper said she enjoys working with people who may be going through the worst time in their lives.
“I’m very lucky to work with a great group of people here at the Public Defender’s Office. It is a joy to work with every one of them and they make it an absolute pleasure to come to work every day,” she said.
