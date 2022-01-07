Almost 150 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Ashtabula County by the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday.
There have been a total of 16,334 cases of COVID-19 in Ashtabula County since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to ODH. Seventeen new hospitalizations were also reported in Ashtabula County on Thursday, according to ODH.
Deaths in Ohio are not reported daily. COVID-19 deaths were last reported in Ohio on Tuesday.
ODH reported 19,442 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 453 new hospitalizations.
Despite the high number of cases in Ashtabula County, the county was ranked 44th among Ohio’s 88 counties in number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
There have been 1,300 new COVID-19 cases in Ashtabula County in the last two weeks, putting the county at 1,336.9 cases per 100,000 residents, according to ODH. Ashtabula County is below the state average of 1,818.8 new cases per capita.
ODH reported on Thursday that 52.71 percent of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, and 48.88 percent are fully vaccinated.
Statewide, 60.71 of residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 55.32 percent are fully vaccinated, according to ODH.
Remote learning
On Wednesday, the Conneaut Area City Schools announced students will learn remotely, starting Jan. 7, until Tuesday, Jan. 18 due to a high number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
Conneaut Health Commissioner Nichele Blood said the city has already hit 100 COVID-19 cases for the month of January. There were 45 new COVID-19 cases in Conneaut on Tuesday, she said. “That’s the highest that we’ve ever had,” Blood said.
Blood encouraged people to get vaccinated and get their booster shots if they are eligible, wash their hands, stay home if they are sick and social distance.
Ashtabula County Health Commissioner Jay Becker said on Tuesday there have been an average of 10 deaths per week in Ashtabula County since November.
