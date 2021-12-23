JEFFERSON — Total collections for the county’s sales tax for the 2021 fiscal year look good, Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas said.
Collections from sales tax were up 11 percent over 2020, a year which itself was up 11 percent from 2019.
“We are thrilled in the positive trend our sales tax has been heading for revenue to county government to provide essential services to our taxpayers,” said Kathryn Whittington, president of the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners.
Ashtabula County collected $13.3 million in sales tax for Fiscal Year 2021, a $1.3 million increase over collections in 2020, which covers sales from October 2020 to September 2021.
“This year’s tax collection is the largest Ashtabula County has seen, which I believe is a direct result from our increased economic activity and recovery,” said Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV. “Increased sales tax allows us to offset the growing expensive operations such as health insurance increases in excess of $1 million this year as well as providing competitive wages for our challenging labor market.”
Ashtabula County’s $13.3 million for 2021 overtook 2020 as the highest year in collection moving 2016 to third place at $10.8 million. The lowest over the past decade was in 2010 where the county saw sales tax revenue drop to $8.5 Million.
The Ashtabula County portion of sales tax is 1 percent, while the state collects in 5.75 percent for a total of 6.75 percent. Comparatively, Cuyahoga County’s portion of 2.25 percent is the region’s highest with Lake County at 1.25 percent and both Geauga and Trumbull also at 1 percent.
“We have seen steady growth in our sales tax collection despite no change in the tax rate,” said Commissioner Casey Kozlowski. “This means our county’s economic activity is increasing, people are spending more dollars in county and consumer confidence is at an impressive high.”
The largest areas of growth were in traditional sales, motor vehicle sales and statewide master. Thomas pointed to these descriptions as being a mix of local and national retail companies.
“Statewide master category is when a store has a location in Ashtabula County, but reports out of somewhere else for their headquarters kind of like a Walmart,” Thomas said. “The traditional sales tax is a growth we have experienced due to online sales tax and our tourism base during the pandemic.”
Prior to 2018, sales tax was traditionally not collected for online purchases in Ohio. Once that revenue stream was reported and collected, more rural areas of Ohio, such as Ashtabula County, benefited from those sales and the tax revenue staying in county.
“In the pandemic, and even still now, online shopping is huge,” Thomas said. “Our residents used to travel out of county to Mentor or Erie, but now find it easier to buy something online or stay in county. Previously, we didn’t see that revenue; now we do and are benefiting from the money staying locally.”
Ashtabula County’s tourism base, which saw an increase in 2020 and 2021, also greatly contributes to sales tax as out-of-town guests cover a portion of sales tax revenue, Kozlowski said.
The county government relies on sales tax to fund operations and provide services. Thomas gave estimates that roughly half of the revenue used for the general fund comes from sales tax while less than 10 percent is received from property taxes making sales tax an essential part of operations for the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.