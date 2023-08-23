ASHTABULA — City Council honored a longtime city police officer Monday night.
Lt. Dennis Dibble, who recently retired after 33 years with the Ashtabula Police Department, received a resolution honoring his service to the city.
“I appreciate it,” Dibble said. “I thank the city for 33 really great years.”
City Council person Kym Foglio said, “You’ve had a wonderful career and we appreciate all you did for the city.
Police Chief Robert Stell presented Dibble with a plaque of appreciation.
“No matter what his job, he excelled in all areas,” Stell said. “He did a lot for us and we miss him already.”
City Council then gave Dibble a standing ovation.
Starting this school year, Dibble is going to work as a school resource officer at Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus.
City Council then went into executive session to discuss the purchase of the new City Hall property on the north end of Main Avenue.
The contractor, Rising Sun Properties, bought the property/building from Herzog’s and Council voted to buy it from Rising Sun Properties for $860,000.
“Rising Sun — Bruce Schlosser’s company — does remodeling so they will fix the property to fit our needs,” Council President John Roskovics said.
Council also approved several ordinances, including:
• An ordinance authorizing City Manager Jim Timonere to enter into a $22,000 contract with Rocky Road Paving for various street cut restorations.
• An ordinance authorizing the manager to enter into a $13,883 agreement to buy a Scag Turf Tiger mower.
• An ordinance authorizing the acceptance of a $155,682 FEMA grant to pay for personal protection equipment for the city fire department.
In other business, Timonere made a few announcements:
• Dominion is replacing gas lines on West 13th Street.
• The city’s summer paving on Routes 20 and 84 are almost done. Workers still have manhole adjustments and painting to do.
• The Land Bank bought the old Harbor High Wenner Field property and is reviewing proposals from developers.
“It is not going to be another Dollar Store,” he said.
Ward 5 Council member Jane Haines-DiGiacomo encouraged residents to support the Ashtabula County District Library.
Council’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 because of the Labor Day holiday.
