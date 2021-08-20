ASHTABULA — A city company is looking at the possibility of moving to Jefferson to allow for increased output and employees.
Lake City Plating Chief Executive Officer Todd Bendis visited a Jefferson Village Council meeting on Monday after on-going discussions with Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio.
“It is something we are seriously considering,” Bendis said in a telephone interview. He said the city of Ashtabula has been a great partner for many years, but the company has added on to its buildings and the topography of the area, located along Lake Avenue, makes greater expansion a challenge.
The former stone container facility is being considered for the Lake City Plating operation, Bendis and Martuccio said.
The creation of a water pre-treatment operation for the plant is a detail that must be worked out due to Environmental Protection Agency and local regulations, Bendis said. He said all plating operations across the United States must meet the same guidelines.
Bendis said the company hopes to make a decision in the next two to three months and would like to begin a portion of the operation in Jefferson early next year.
The company presently employs 120 people and are hoping to add another 60 jobs by 2024. He said the company puts a small layer of metal over parts for industries and needs more room to supply demand for the product.
Martuccio said the village will continue to work with the company to try and meet the goals of all involved.
