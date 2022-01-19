JEFFERSON — At a meeting on Tuesday, the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution declaring the renewal of a 1.75-mill Children Services levy necessary.
The resolution came after a conversation with Ashtabula County Auditor Dave Thomas at a work session on Tuesday morning. Thomas said the county’s Budget Commission reviewed the levy, and would look into the size of the Children Services Board’s carry-over.
“Children Services has had an increase in cash, an increase in carry-over,” Thomas said. CSB had about $8 million in carry-over, he said.
CSB’s yearly expenses have been around $8 million, Thomas said. The CSB has a pair of levies, a 1.75-mill levy and a .5-mill levy, he said.
Thomas said the Budget Commission would likely take a look at reducing CSB’s income for next year, but not renewing this levy would not necessarily be the best thing in the long term.
“Children Services will be moving $2 million over to a capital improvement fund, to make capital improvements this year and next year to their building,” Thomas said. The move is similar to one made by the Board of Developmental Disabilities last year, he said.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said he is okay with the renewal of the 1.75-mill levy. Commissioner Casey Kozlowski suggested CSB consider not renewing the .5-mill levy.
Commissioners approved the resolution, which will now go to Thomas’ office for certification of the tax valuation of the CSB, and how much revenue would be generated by the levy.
Commissioners discussed the 2022 budget after Tuesday’s regular meeting. County Administrator Janet Discher said the county’s estimated general fund revenue for 2022 had been increased by $2.4 million. The budget requests were also amended to reflect finalization of union contracts and other wage increases.
Another budget work session is scheduled for Thursday.
