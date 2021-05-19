ASHTABULA — When the city’s public works department arrived at work Monday morning, they were greeted by at least 100 leaf bags piled up in front of the garage door.
City Manager Jim Timonere said this is unacceptable.
“There were piles of bags — don’t put them in front of the garage doors,” he said. “There’s a designated place to put them.”
The Department of Public Works collects yard waste curbside during the months of April, May, October and November.
Residents can place grass clippings, leaves and small twigs in biodegradable paper bags at the curbside for pick-up free of charge.
Public Works employees will not collect yard waste in plastic bags or bags filled with garbage, dirt or rocks. Branches, up to three feet in length and less than two inches in diameter, should be bundled in piles of less than 20 pounds and tied together.
During the months of June, July, August and September, there is no curbside collection. Residents can bring their bags to the transfer station on West 24th Street and place these bags into a container free of charge. Only city residents are allowed to drop these bags at the transfer station.
For the remainder of May, leaf bags will be picked up in the wards on May 24, and in the Harbor on May 31.
For more information, call Public Works at 440-993-7036.
