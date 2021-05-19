VACCINE CLINICS
ASHTABULA — Two drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be this week in the Municipal Building’s parking lot.
On Thursday, the clinic will be from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
A Spanish translator will be on-site Saturday.
Residents will have their choice of vaccines — the Johnson and Johnson one-time vaccine or the Moderna two-shot vaccine.
The vaccinations are free and open to ages 18 and older.
PET ADOPTION EVENT
ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Pet Supply Plus is sponsoring a pet adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 22 in conjunction with the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League at the store located at 2102 Metcalf Drive.
Teddy Bear Picnic
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Break out your bears and head outside.
After a year off for COVID-19, Madison Public Library will host its annual Teddy Bear Picnic at 11 a.m. June 1 on the library lawn.
Families are invited to bring favorite stuffed animals, packed lunches and picnic blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy a socially distant outdoor picnic. The event is free and for all ages. Sign up at www.madison-library.info/events or call 440-428-2189.
Madison library is at 6111 Middle Ridge Road in Madison Township.
PADDLEBOARD RAFFLE
CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Public Library is hosting a Fun in the Sun Paddle Board Raffle.
A Paddleboard with accessories and a Yeti cooler will be given to the winner on July 2. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10.
All proceeds go to the Friends of the Conneaut Public Library Scholarship Fund.
AA MEETINGS RESUME
CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous closed last year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, but will reopen this summer. Sessions will begin again June 4 at 8 p.m. at Amboy Methodist Church, West Main St., Conneaut.
RABBIT RUN TO OPEN
MADISON TOWNSHIP — After a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, Rabbit Run Theater will once again open its barn doors.
The 2021 season is a summer of musicals opening with “Always ... Patsy Cline” on May 28 followed by “Daddy Long Legs” and closing with “The Marvelous Wonderettes.”
Tickets are available online at www.rabbitrun.org or by calling 440-428-7092 or visiting the box office, Wednesday through Saturday, 3 to 7 p.m. through the end of May.
Beginning June 2 the box office will also be open on Sundays.
Guests are welcome to bring a picnic meal to enjoy on the grounds of the theater prior to a show in the picnic pavilion or courtyards.
All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Rabbit Run Theater is located at 5648 W. Chapel Road.
CHS COMMENCEMENT
CONNEAUT — The 132nd Conneaut High School commencement will be Saturday at Ricaurte Stadium’s Joslin Field at 4 p.m.
DRIVE-THROUGH PICNIC
GENEVA — Geneva Shores will host a drive-through picnic event from noon-3 p.m. on Friday at its 60 West St. location.
Hot dogs, baked beans, macaroni salad and chips will be provided. Those attending can fill out a postcard titled, “What do you know about Geneva Shores?” to be entered in a raffle to win a gas card or 32-inch Smart TV.
Those planning to attend must RSVP at 440-466-1181.
