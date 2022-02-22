ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula City Health Department received Kent State University at Ashtabula’s 2020-21 Community Service Award for all their hard work and care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
KSU Ashtabula Dean Susan Stocker and Julie Senita of Kent State Ashtabula presented the award last Thursday to Ashtabula City Health Commissioner Christine Hill and her staff.
“The staff is so deserving of this recognition, as they have worked tirelessly for the past two years to respond to the COVID pandemic,” Hill said. “Their professionalism and deep caring for this community was truly showcased.”
Hill also thanked Kent State and their community partners for their support during the COVID pandemic.
“Kent State not only provided a venue for mass vaccination clinics but additionally supplied staff and volunteers,” she said. “Without their support we would not have been able to hold such successful clinics and vaccinate thousands of Ashtabula residents.”
Ashtabula Ward 1 Council person Kym Foglio congratulated the Health Department on all their dedication and hard work.
Ward 4 Council person Jodi Mills also offered her congratulations.
City Council President John Roskovics said the health department has done an outstanding job.
“The award is truly deserved,” he said. “They have done so much in protecting and serving our area residents. Their tireless efforts have had such a positive impact in improving and saving lives.”
The Ashtabula City Health Department COVID-19 vaccination program is evolving to meet the needs of our community. Vaccination clinics are offered in multiple locations throughout the city as drive-thru and walk-in or by appointment via https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. These clinics will be promoted the city’s website page, as well as the Ashtabula City Health Department Facebook page.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 19,486 cases of COVID-19 in Ashtabula County, along with 1,056 hospitalizations and 395 deaths according to ODH. Statewide, there have been 2,644,828 cases of COVID-19, 111,541 hospitalizations, and 35,493 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Ashtabula County’s new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents has been falling since late December, according to ODH.
Long-standing recommendations like wearing masks, social distancing and frequently washing hands are still relevant, Hill said.
For more information about the Health Department, go to www.cityofashtabula.com.
