ASHTABULA — City Council will convene for a work session Monday to discuss the homeless situation in the city.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers in the Municipal Building.
The purpose of this work session is to allow City Council to hear from local agencies as they relate to the city’s homeless and to discuss amongst themselves to determine a course of action, according to Clerk of Council Stacy Senskey.
Council may decide to allow attendees the opportunity to be heard prior to adjournment, she said.
Council’s planned work session follows nearly two hours of public testimony at its Aug. 2 regular meeting. More than a dozen people spoke about petty crime, public urination, criminal damage, litter and other problems they’ve encountered in Cornelius (the former North Park) and South parks. They said the homeless situation is negatively affecting the downtown community.
City Council President John Roskovics assured residents that council will take action.
“There was so much information and so many different perspectives,” he said, after the meeting. “Work sessions are intended to provide opportunities for council to study difficult issues, gather and analyze information and clarify problems.”
Monday’s work session will be open to the public, but council can not vote or take formal action at this meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.