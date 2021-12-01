ASHTABULA — Newly elected and re-elected Ashtabula City Council members will be sworn in to office at 6:30 tonight in Council Chambers, as part of council’s organizational meeting.
The ceremony will be on the first floor of the Municipal Building, 4717 Main Ave., Ashtabula.
The meetings will be open and accessible to the public. The meeting will remain accessible via live stream on the city’s website (www.cityofashtabula.com) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/COAOhio), as well as Spectrum channel 1024. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
