ASHTABULA — City Council listened to representatives from five social agencies and several residents Monday night in an attempt to find a solution to homeless people camping out in city parks.
The two-hour work session started with Ward 5 Council person Jane Haines making a speech about more policing in the trouble spots.
“We are gathered today in response to our citizens’s cry for help. Although the focus has been on homelessness, I think the real cry has been about enforcing our cities laws and ordinances,” she said. “I realize solving homelessness is not an easy task. We are blessed to live in a city that has many great social agencies that trained professionals will help those seeking help.”
Haines then proposed greater enforcement of the city’s laws, greater police presence in downtown parks,the downtown corridor, greater use of K-9 officers and greater enforcement of park rules.
“We need to send a tough and firm message. We will not tolerate unlawful behavior,” she said. “As a city government, it is our first responsibility to enforce our laws and keep our citizens feeling safe.”
City Manager Jim Timonere, who invited representatives from Catholic Charities, Community Counseling, Samaritan House, Community Action and Signature Health, asked representatives to explain the services they offer and how they can possibly help.
“It’s about gaining trust and access to people who are in this situation,” he said. “We have to find a solution.”
Police Chief Robert Stell then spoke about the difficulties of policing the homeless.
The police have limited capabilities in helping homeless people. The police can only help in finding them a place for that night, but not for any long-term accommodation, he said.
The homelessness-jail cycle — in which people rotate in and out of jails, shelters, emergency rooms, detoxification facilities and other emergency services — is a costly strain on the city’s budget. And it puts people experiencing chronic homelessness, who are more likely to have physical or mental health challenges, at risk.
“People with mental or behavioral health challenges need access to services, not jail time,” Stell said.
Ward 4 Council person Octavia Harris said it’s going to take cooperation between city officials and social agencies to find a solution.
“There’s a lot of help in Ashtabula,” she said. “We need to come together to do it together.”
Haines agreed.
“We have a terrific network in place to help people,” she said. “But what can we do when people are living on the streets and that’s the lifestyle they choose?”
Ward 1 Council person Kym Foglio said she worked with Jill Valentic from Catholic Charities and Steve Sargent from the Samaritan House.
“I am aware of everything that the [social] agencies do, and that they help a lot of people, but I think that we missed the group of people that we are here to discuss — the homeless,” she said.
Everyone applauded.
Members of the public, including downtown business owners, then spoke about petty crime, public urination, criminal damage, litter and other problems they’ve encountered in Cornelius [the former North Park] and South parks.
“It was an educational session for council,” Haines said after the meeting. “I didn’t feel it answered any problem. There’s still a lot more to discuss.”
