ASHTABULA — City Council approved the purchase of three snow and ice control truck equipment packages at Monday night's meeting in anticipation of winter weather.
City Manager Jim Timonere is now authorized to enter into a $298,514 agreement with Concord Road Equipment of Painesville for the equipment packages.
In order to pay for the equipment, the city will take out a five-year, $300,000 loan from Andover Bank, with a 3.6 percent interest rate.
“The city will be outfitting three MACK trucks for the Public Works Department,” City Council President John Roskovics said.
Portions of two busy roads will see improvements this summer — about 475 feet west of Woodman Avenue and just east of West 48th Street and State Road (Route 84) between East 46th Street and 160 feet south of East 47th Street.
The Ohio Department of Transportation is funding the project, with the understanding the city will pay $310,000.
The project will include pavement repair, curb ramps, structure repair, signage and pavement markings.
Council also approved:
• An ordinance authorizing the city to apply for $150,000 in allocation grants for park improvements at Smith Field.
• An ordinance authorizing Timonere to enter into a $24,750 contract with Koski Construction to repair sections of sewer line on Union Avenue between West 19th Street and West 16th Street.
• An ordinance authorizing the manager to enter into a change order with Koski Construction to reduce the cost of resurfacing Lake Avenue by $3,000.
Council’s next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. June 21 at the Municipal Building.
