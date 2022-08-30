ASHTABULA — City Council is in search of a new clerk.
Council accepted the resignation of Clerk of Council Stacy Senskey at its Aug. 15 meeting. Senskey said in her resignation letter that circumstances in her life are vastly different now than when she accepted the position three years ago.
Last Friday was her official last day.
"We have begun advertising the position on the city webpage, local newspapers and at Job and Family Services," Council President John Roskovics said. "We appreciate Ms. Senskey's time with us and thank her for her work and efforts on behalf of the council."
Council also hired a part-time clerk, Phyllis Dunlap, on a week-by-week basis at the Aug. 15 meeting. Dunlap serves as Geneva's part-time clerk.
"With our meetings being opposite weeks she feels she will be able to help us," Roskovics said.
Council plans to collect applications/resumes until Sept. 12.
"We will then review them to determine those candidates we may want to interview," he said. "Even though Phyllis Dunlap is helping us, we would still like to have a clerk hired sooner than later."
Senskey, who has served as the chief deputy of the Ashtabula County Treasurer’s Office prior to coming to Ashtabula, left with two years remaining on her five-year contract and a $46,700 annual salary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.