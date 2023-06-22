ASHTABULA — City Council honored two Ashtabula City police officers and two citizens Monday for their bravery during the May 5 shootings outside O’Reilly Auto Parts store.
Council presented resolutions to Ashtabula Police Officers Logan Nickles and Mark Allen, and O’Reilly employees Alexander J. Turner and Catherine Munger.
Nickles was the first police officer on the scene and immediately exited his vehicle and ran to a female shooting victim. He administered first aid and called for an ambulance, according to the resolution.
Witnesses on the scene notified him that the shooter was still on site, he then turned to the man and asked him if he was armed. The man confirmed that he was and Nickles placed the man in handcuffs with the help of patrolman Allen, according to the resolution.
The officers retrieved the suspect’s gun and ammunition, ending the threat, according to the resolution.
When other officers arrived on the scene, Allen took charge and directed them to secure the crime scene, according to the resolution.
Turner showed clear thinking and bravery that day when he heard gunshots outside the store and ordered customers in the store to back away from the windows as he locked the door. When he saw two children out in the parking lot, he never hesitated and ran outside while shots were still being fired, according to the resolution.
He grabbed a 5-year-old child and brought the child into the store to safety. He went back outside to help Munger save an infant who was strapped in a car seat, according to the resolution.
When the shooter came in Turner’s direction, he told the shooter to stop because there were children there. Turner followed Munger back into the store and locked the front door, according to the resolution.
After the presentations, City Council gave all four honorees a standing ovation.
Council also approved the purchase of the former Stouffer-Herzog Insurance Agency, 4230 Lake Ave., for $830,000, plus closing costs, from Rising Son Properties.
The purchase will allow the city to relocate its offices and remain downtown. There are two buildings on the property and the smaller one will serve as council chambers.
The money to purchase the property will come from the sale of the Municipal Building, Timonere said.
The county bought the Municipal Building, 4717 Main Ave., for $1.1 million to house the Ashtabula County Juvenile Court, along with the county’s Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.
“In the end, we are going to have a nice little campus down there,” Council President John Roskovics said.
Timonere hopes the city will be moved out of its offices in the Municipal Building by the end of November.
In other business:
• City Council approved an ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into a $37,500 contract with Tusing Builders and Roofing Services of Monroeville, Ohio, to replace the roof on the city’s wastewater treatment plant grit building.
• City Council authorized the manager to enter into a $3,000 contract with Greatwave Communications of Conneaut to provide IT services to the city’s municipal offices.
• Council authorized the manager to enter into an easement agreement with the Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company for an easement to relocate certain utility poles for the Riverbend Hotel project on Goodwill Drive in the Ashtabula Harbor.
• Timonere announced garbage pickup is on a normal route this week, but will not pick up on Tuesday, July 4, delaying the remainder of the week by one day.
• Roskovics reminded residents that it’s illegal to shoot fireworks in the city.
• City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper reported an increase in arrests for operating a vehicle while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
“Please have a designated driver or call a cab,” she said. “Be responsible and safe.”
