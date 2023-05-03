ASHTABULA — Marie Yvrose Augustin’s recommendation to the position of City of Ashtabula finance director was confirmed by City Council at Monday night’s meeting.
Augustin signed a three-year contract with the city, beginning May 22, at an annual salary of $84,000, according to city records. Beginning in 2024, and for each subsequent year, Augustin will receive a salary increase equal to the percentage increase in salary given the supervisory non-union employees of the city.
Augustin previously worked as a federal grants manager/senior consultant with Homeland Security and a finance and accounting manager for HOPES CAP, Inc.
A resident of Springboro, Pa., she holds a bachelor’s of science degree in business administration and accounting and a master’s of science degree in accounting from Walden University. She’s also fluent in three languages.
The Search Committee, chaired by Ward 1 Council person Kym Foglio, and assisted by Council President John Roskovics and Ward 4 Council person Jodi Mills, interviewed and recommended Augustin.
“Mrs. Augustin brings with her a great wealth of knowledge and is a great fit for the City of Ashtabula,” Foglio said. “We welcome her and wish her the very best of luck.”
Assistant Finance Director Carolyn Sheldon filled the seat until a new finance director was hired. Former finance director Traci Welch left Ashtabula in February to work for the City of Geneva.
In other business, City Council approved an ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into a $1.4 million contract with Karvo Road Construction Company of Stow to pave the city’s streets.
“I’m so happy our citizens passed a paving levy, allowing us to pave $1.4 million worth of city streets,” Roskovics said. “Kudos to [former city councilman] Mr. [August] Pugliese, who came up with the idea to have a levy for street paving. The citizens got behind it and passed it.”
Council also:
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into a $92,689 contract with GPD Group of Akron for providing engineering design and construction administration for the Ferry Drive reconstruction project.
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into a $40,000 contract with Crowder Detention Inc. of Urbana, Ohio for two jail doors at the Justice Center.{div}• Approved an ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into a $11,400 contract for yard waste disposal services with Brobst Tree and Stump Service of Saybrook Township
Council’s next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. May 15 at the Municipal Building.
