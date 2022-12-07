ASHTABULA — Visitors to the Municipal Building and Justice Center may notice two new city employees.
Ashtabula City Council on Monday night approved the hiring of Catherine R. Colgan as assistant solicitor and appointed McKenzie Burgan to serve as clerk of council for the next five years.
A Lakeside High School graduate, Burgan makes her home in Saybrook Township. She's worked for Job and Family Services at Ohio means Jobs on Lake Avenue in Ashtabula since 2019.
City Council's interview committee, consisting of Jodi Mills, Kym Foglio and John Roskovics, chose Burgan from a total of five impressive candidates, Roskovics said.
"We feel McKenzie [Burgan] will be a nice fit for the city," he said. "She has experience in dealing with the public and diverse office skills that will help her become comfortable with the many duties the clerk performs. We believe she will be a good representative for council and a thoughtful and thorough office manager."
Colgan, an attorney with 21 years experience, comes to the Justice Center from the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office in Jefferson. She will assist City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper with civil and criminal cases.
A 1999 graduate of Case Western Reserve University School of Law, Colgan is also a part-time wedding photographer.
In other business, council members accepted and ratified the terms of a tentative agreement with three employee organizations and authorized the city manager to enter into a collective bargaining agreement.
Roskovics praised City Manager Jim Timonere and the city's employees for working out a contract and "always having the city's best interests in mind."
In other matters:
• Timonere extended curbside pickup by two weeks, giving residents another opportunity to have leaf bags picked up for free. Workers will be in the Harbor this week and in the wards next week, he said.
• The manager announced the Christmas parade kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday downtown. The parade, originally scheduled for Nov. 18, was canceled due to an early snow storm.
• Council announced the city's 2023 budget is on display in the Municipal Building. Council will vote on it at its Dec. 19 meeting.
• Ward 5 Council person Jane Haines-DiGiacomo announced she's retiring from the hair business and is selling her salon, Ultimate Appearance on Main Avenue, to her longtime employee/stylist, Mariella Patete Platano. The change is effective Jan. 1, 2023.
Roskovics thanked Haines-DiGiacomo for her loyalty to Main Avenue — through good times and bad.
"I may be retiring, but Main Avenue will always be near and dear to my heart," she said.
Council's next meeting is at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Municipal Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.