ASHTABULA — Repairs were the order of the day at Ashtabula City Council’s meeting Monday night.
Council approved the following three ordinances, allowing the City Manager Jim Timonere to move forward with repairs to city properties. Council approved:
• An ordinance authorizing a $25,900 contract with Bissnuss, Inc. for the purpose of providing various seals, components and rebuild kits for the digesters and methane system of the city’s wastewater treatment plant;
• An ordinance approving a $140,800 contract with Building Technicians Corporation to make emergency repairs to or replace the WPC Administrative Building roof, and
• An ordinance authoring Timonere to enter into a $2,400 change order to a contract with Ziegler Heating Company for repairs to the air conditioning system at the Municipal Building.
In other business, the manager reminded residents the city is picking up leaf bags in the wards this week.
Timonere also announced the Lake Avenue paving project is coming to an end.
“We have only the crosswalks to paint,” he said.
Vice President Michael Speelman, who chairs council’s safety forces committee, reported three people passed the civil test requirement for firefighters and one person is enrolled the police academy.
As for code violations, city officials recorded 2,000 code violations from June through September. That’s up 600 violations from the same period in 2019.
“The violations included cars parked in the tree lawn, disabled cars and high grass,” he said.
Ward 5 Council Person Jane Haines asked the manager about the city’s readiness for winter weather.
“We have four snowplows ready to go and we have salt leftover from last year,” Timonere said.
President John Roskovics let the public know Our Lady of Peace Parish will be celebrating its 10th anniversary, and organist Kym Foglio, who represents Ward 1, will be honored for her service as the parish organist for the past 50 years.
