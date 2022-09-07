ASHTABULA — City Council approved the purchase of a camera designed to look inside sewer lines for any issues that may require fixing.
At a price tag of more than $84,000, the new camera doesn’t come cheap, but City Manager Jim Timonere says the old camera needs to be replaced.
The current camera, purchased 12 years ago, outlasted its 10-year expected life span, Finance Director Traci Welch said.
Although the Sanitation Department needs a new utility truck, for the immediate future, they’ve outfitted an old ambulance and mounted sewer equipment in it, Timonere said.
“Next year, we will look for a utility truck,” he said.
The manager also announced fall leaf bag pickup will begin Sept. 26 in the Harbor.
Residents can place grass clippings, leaves, and small twigs in biodegradable paper bags at the curbside for pickup free of charge.
Public Works will not collect yard waste in plastic bags or bags filled with dirt or rocks. Branches, up to 3 feet in length and less than 2 inches in diameter, should be bundled in piles of less than 20 pounds and tied.
In other business:
• The council approved Timonere’s request for an ordinance to enter into a new construction Community Reinvestment Area Tax Agreement with Robert and Sue Larkins for a tax abatement in the amount of $228,813 at 100 percent for seven years for the new residential dwelling at 1427 Bridge St.
• Council approved the manager’s request for an ordinance to enter into a new construction Community Reinvestment Area Tax Agreement with Nicholas DiGiacomo for a tax abatement in the amount of $216,000 at 100 percent for seven years for the new residential dwelling at 1437 Bridge St.
• Council approved the manager’s request for an ordinance to enter into a new construction Community Reinvestment Area Tax Agreement with Karey Lunghofer for a tax abatement in the amount of $216,000 at 100 percent for seven years for the new residential dwelling at 1439 Bridge St.
• Council approved the manager’s request for an ordinance to enter into consent legislation with the Ohio Department of Transportation for the purpose of participating in ODOT’s bridge inspection program for inspections of certain bridges within the City of Ashtabula.
• Council President John Roskovics announced they are advertising for a new clerk of council. Since Stacy Senskey’s resignation last month, Geneva’s Clerk of Council, Phyllis Dunlap, is working part-time for the city.
• Ward 4 Council person Jodi Mills encouraged residents to call their ward councilor with any issues or complaints, rather than putting them on social media.
• Mills also commended this summer’s Bands on the Beach events at Walnut Beach.
“It was a good season for the concerts,” she said. “It all went really well and the weather was great for every concert.”
The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday. Sept. 19 at the Municipal Building.
