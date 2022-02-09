ASHTABULA — City Council on Monday unanimously approved 3 percent raises for many city employees.
But when it came to Municipal Court Judge Laura DiGiacomo’s request for council to approve raises for her employees, Ward 1 Council person Kym Foglio did not mince words.
“I can’t keep my mouth shut,” she said. “All other city employees are getting a 3 percent raise, but court employees are getting more.”
Foglio pointed out that the judge requested a 5 percent raise for the court administrator, plus $1,000 bi-annually.
“This gives [the court administrator] a 10 percent raise,” Foglio said.
Foglio went on to note that the deputy clerk will get a 3 percent raise, but $1,500 at the end of January, which gives her an 8 percent raise.
“What do they do? Do we know what they are doing for the extra money?” Foglio said.
When contacted via email Tuesday, DiGiacomo said Foglio’s attention seems to focus on her previous place of employment, Ashtabula Municipal Court.
“Once again, Ms. Foglio’s intent is to mislead the public into believing that court is misappropriating tax payers’ monies,” she said. “It has been stated on numerous occasions, that any additional funds paid to the court employees, other than the city-wide raises, are paid out of the courts special project funds and not taxpayers’ monies.”
DiGiacomo added that the Municipal Court employees want to thank the City Council members who approved the court’s budget.
Foglio said she always brings up the court’s budget requests because she wants to bring it to everyone’s attention even though council can’t do anything about it.
City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper explained that the City of Ashtabula by statute is required to fund the Municipal Court.
In interpreting that statute, the Ohio Supreme Court has said courts must be funded at a level that is reasonable and necessary to the administration of justice, Cooper said.
The Ohio Supreme Court has also said, “the power to control what a court spends, or to totally regulate the process of obtaining funds, ultimately becomes the power to control what the court does. Such a principle is an anathema to an independent judiciary.”
“In other words, to remain independent, the Municipal Court must be free to set its own budget, as long as it is reasonable and necessary,” Cooper said.
Council Vice President Michael Speelman said all council can do is educate the public.
“Then come election time, they can make their own decisions,” he said.
Council then voted on the judge’s request for raises for her employees. The request was approved 5-2 with Foglio and Ward 3 Council person RoLesia Holman casting the ‘no’ votes.
In other business
• Learned the Ashtabula County Land Bank is going to demolish the dilapidated church at the corner of Lake Avenue and West 4th Street to make room for a plaza.
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into a $205,000 to install a mechanical bar screen and screenings washing and compacting base at the wastewater treatment plant.
• Authorized the city manager to enter into a $31,500 agreement with GPD Group for engineering design and construction administration for the Ohio Avenue Extension sanitary sewer project.
The next City Council meeting will be p.m. Feb. 21 at the Municipal Building.
