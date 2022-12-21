ASHTABULA — City employees soon will see a 2 percent raise.
Ashtabula City Council unanimously approved the raises for all employees, excluding elected officials.
“Last meeting we passed all the union contracts,” City Manager Jim Timonere said. “We negotiated 2 percent for 2023 with all unions. The same will be put in place for non-union employees as well.”
The manager announced garbage pick-up will be on schedule next week. The schedule is available on the city’s website, he said.
Timonere also warned residents to be cautious this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as forecasters are predicting very cold temperatures and windy weather for the area.
“Have a back up for power,” he said. “Hopefully, the Christmas holiday won’t be affected.”
In other business:
• Council approved, in a 5-1 vote, an ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into a community reinvestment area tax incentive agreement with Richard A. Zidonis and Margaret J. Huggins, for tax abatement of $576,787 of the assessed value at 100 percent for seven years for renovations to a residential dwelling at 2219 Walnut Boulevard, Ashtabula.
• Council approved, in a 5-1 vote, an ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into a community reinvestment area tax incentive agreement with John and Judy Giancola, for tax abatement of $363,210 of the assessed value at 100 percent for seven years for a new residential dwelling at 1606 Walnut Boulevard, Ashtabula.
• Council approved, in a 5-1 vote, an ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into a community reinvestment area tax incentive agreement with Randal Cevera and Luis Segovia, for tax abatement of $373,450 of the assessed value at 100 percent for seven years for a new residential dwelling at 1610 Walnut Boulevard, Ashtabula.
• Council approved, in a 5-1 vote, an ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into a community reinvestment area tax incentive agreement with Michael Kenenske, for tax abatement of $339,000 of the assessed value at 100 percent for seven years for renovations to a new residential dwelling at 3404 Brooke Lane, Ashtabula.
Ward 3 Council person RoLesia Holman cast the only ‘no’ votes, and Ward 4 Council person, Jodi Mills, was excused for being absent from the meeting.
Council’s next meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Municipal Building because Jan. 2 is the New Year’s holiday.
