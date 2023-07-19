ASHTABULA — Motorists traveling on Hulbert Avenue soon will enjoy a smoother ride.
At Monday night’s meeting, Ashtabula City Council authorized City Manager Jim Timonere to enter into a $14,700 contract with Rocky Road Paving of Geneva for road restoration work.
Hulbert Avenue is between Walnut Boulevard and West 8th Street in the Ashtabula Harbor.
Rocky Road Paving entered the lowest and most responsible bid, according to the ordinance.
Money for the work will come out of the water pollution control fund, Timonere said.
In other business:
• Council honored Sal Jackson for his continued service and support of the city of Ashtabula. Council persons RoLesia Holman and Jane Haines DiGiacomo presented the resolution to Jackson.
• Haines, who chairs council’s community development committee, reported she plans to encourage city officials to plant more trees in the future. She also announced that new grills have been installed at Walnut Beach.
• Ward 1 Council person Kym Foglio asked the manager what is the city’s policy on picking up raccoons that have been trapped by residents.
“We do it as a courtesy,” he said. “Trapping only encourages more raccoons to come because they’re essentially feeding them.”
Foglio said she also received complaints about a Lyndon Avenue resident who owns eight cats. According to city charter, residents are only allowed to have two animals, Timonere said.
Foglio then asked about roosters and chickens in the city.
Chickens are allowed but not roosters, Timonere said.
“Well, there’s a rooster at West 16th Street and Ohio Avenue,” she said. “He’s cock-a-doodle-doing at 5:30 every morning.”
Timonere said they might have to pay that rooster a visit!
City Council’s next meeting is at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Municipal Building.
