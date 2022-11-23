ASHTABULA — The show must go on.
Ashtabula’s Christmas parade, canceled last Friday due to severe wintry weather, is rescheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 9, said Suzy Kist, organizer.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will remain the theme of the Christmas Parade.
The Ashtabula Downtown Development Association’s (ADDA) annual Christmas Trees in the Park decorating contest and lighting ceremony, will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 in Lance Cpl. Kevin Cornelius Memorial Park. That event was also canceled due to the winter storm.
The parade will feature firefighters, police officers, baton twirlers, dance troupes, cheerleaders, Lakeside High School Marching Band and lots of colorful, twinkling holiday floats.
Santa and Mrs. Claus are making the trek from the North Pole to participate in the parade. The famous couple will then go to the Cornelius Park gazebo to talk to good boys and girls about Christmas wish lists.
Families are advised to arrive early to have time to peruse the decorated snowmen on Main Avenue, the decorated Christmas trees in the park and food trucks parked along West 44th Street.
For more information, go to the ADDA website at https://www.downtownashtabula.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.