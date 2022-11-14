ASHTABULA — Folks who want to get into the Christmas spirit need only to visit downtown Ashtabula.
The Ashtabula Downtown Development Association (ADDA) holiday fun begins at 6 p.m. Friday with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Cornelius Park.
Visitors can vote for their favorite tree and enjoy Christmas music while getting a bite to eat from one of several food trucks parked nearby.
The 2022 ADDA Christmas Tree sponsors are Advance America, Ashtabula Lions Club, Christian Faith Academy, Helping Hands Farm Animal Rescue, LGBTQ + Coalition of Ashtabula County, Messiah Lutheran Church, My Neighborhood Collaborative, NAACP Ashtabula, Prospect Urgent Care and Spire Institute.
Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer is the theme of the 2022 Christmas Parade, starting at 7 p.m. and traveling along Main Avenue. Families are advised to line the street early to have time to peruse the decorated snowmen on Main Avenue.
The parade will feature firefighters, police officers, baton twirlers, dance troupes, cheerleaders, Lakeside High School Marching Band and lots of colorful and creative holiday floats.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive on Santa’s sleigh in time to wrap up the parade. The famous couple will then go to the Cornelius Park gazebo to talk to good boys and girls about Christmas wish lists.
For more information, go to the ADDA website at https://www.downtownashtabula.com/
