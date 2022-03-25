From Staff Reports
ASHTABULA — In celebration of Earth Day, Ashtabula Ward 4 Council person Jodi Mills and Ward 5 Council person Jane Haines are planning a city-wide clean up day.
Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon on April 30, regardless of weather.
“Take pride in our city and our community by coming together for a great cause,” Haines said.
Volunteers should meet in the parking lot of the Municipal Building, 4717 Main Ave., shortly before 9 a.m.
RSVP Haines at 440-812-5916 or Mills at 440-998-1635 with a contact person and number of people in your group by April 18.
Bring gloves and any tools like rakes or shovels, if available.
Lunch will be provided.
