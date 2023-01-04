ASHTABULA — Byrider used car dealerships and franchise presented the company’s President’s Award to Chris McPhie, Greg Barrett, and their team for the Ashtabula for its 2022 performance.
McPhie and Barrett were also finalists for Franchise of the Year. McPhie and Barrett own dealerships in Ohio and North Carolina.
The awards were announced at the annual Byrider convention, held Nov. 10-12 in Aventura, Fla.
The president’s award recognized their performance in the top 10 percent of stores as defined by Byrider’s store ranking system (Ashtabula ranked ninth nationwide).
The franchise of the year award recognizes the best overall performance by a franchise owner based on internal store rankings and a measure of how the business has contributed to the Byrider franchise community.
“Chris, Greg, and their team continues to run a superb operation that contributes to the overall success of Byrider every year,” said Craig Peters, chief executive officer at Byrider. “I am proud to have them as part of the team and commend them on this accomplishment.”
Chris Hadley, Byrider vice president of franchising, said, “Byrider Ashtabula continued to demonstrate the ability to set high standards of customer service and operations throughout 2022.”
