Ashtabula business celebrates year with ribbon-cutting ceremony

ASHTABULA — LaTasha Sheffey picked a difficult time to start a business, but a year later things are moving along well, said the Ashtabula native who celebrated the year in business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon.
Tasha’s Closet features a variety of clothes, handbags and other items, Sheffey said. She said the merchandise is focused on women and girls, but she plans to expand to mens in a couple of weeks.
“It is really good,” Sheffey said of business at the Main Avenue store. The variety of options for clothes and ancillary items is the hallmark of her store.
“A little bit of this, a little bit of that,” she said of her merchandise.
The ceremony was sponsored by the Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce under the direction of Executive Director Greg Church.
He said small businesses are a big backbone of the committee and it is especially nice to have a new business on Main Avenue just down the street from the chamber offices.
Church said it was exciting that Sheffey was able to start her business during the pandemic. He said anyone who started a business in 2020 should be commended.
“There is a lot of progress happening around us,” Church said. “We are happy to have you here on Main Avenue.”
“I am glad you are all here to help to experience this with me,” Sheffey said.
Ashtabula City Councilwoman Kym Foglio read a proclamation from the city and urged Sheffey to reach out if she needed any assistance.
