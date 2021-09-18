SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City Board of Education wrapped up some personnel issues for the current school year at Wednesday night’s meeting at Lakeside High School.
Kaitlynn Goldner was hired to teach fifth-grade at Erie Intermediate School, with her salary to be determined.
Alexis Nelson was hired to advise the varsity and junior varsity cheerleader squads, while Michael Sanford was hired to coach freshman volleyball. Their salaries are to be determined.
In other business
• Approved the $5,000 Subaru Adopt a Classroom partnership grant for instructional materials for Ontario Primary School
• Approved the Lakeside High School Backpacking Club’s request to go on a field trip to Minister Creek Trail in Sheffield, Pa.
• Adopted the McGruder’s social studies 9-12 curriculum and purchase of textbooks.
The board will convene for a special meeting at 10 a.m. Sept. 27 in the conference room of the Board of Education Office at Lakeside High School.
The next regular meeting is slated for 6 p.m. Oct. 20 in the large group instruction room at Lakeside High.
