SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Voters in the Ashtabula Area City School District will not see a levy on the November ballot.
During a special meeting Friday morning, the Board of Education unanimously voted ‘no’ to placing an additional 3.8-mill tax levy for current expenses.
“I don’t think it’s a good time for a levy,” Vice President William Niemi said.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Potts said it’s risky not to put a levy on the ballot, but he believes it can wait.
Typically, a November election is a popular time for many school districts to go on the ballot because of anticipated high voter turnout.
“It’s not really needed right now,” Potts said. “ESSER II [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief] funds is helping us get by.”
Treasurer Mark Astorino reminded board members that ESSER II money “just plugs the deficit” and they need to be careful.
“When it’s gone, it’s gone; we will need a levy in the future,” he said. “It’s a delicate situation. I agree you need to vote ‘no’ on this.”
Potts said they did cut $1 million from the budget after the May primary levy attempt failed.
Under personnel matters, the board hired:
• Joseph Gerics to serve as Student Success Coordinator, with a three-year contract, effective Aug. 1, for $84,700 a year.
• RoLesia Holman of Ashtabula to serve as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion coordinator, with a three-year contract, effective Aug. 1, for $84,700 a year. The position will be paid completely through federal grants. In May, Holman won the Democratic primary in Ashtabula’s Ward 3 City Council seat.
“The diversity coordinator will focus on student achievement and overcoming disparities among identified groups, will look at ways to attract and retain a diverse teaching staff, will work with staff to improve our cultural competence and will work to ensure that all students have the opportunity to be successful in the Ashtabula Area City Schools,” he said.
“I am excited to add this position to focus on the areas of equity and diversity. We want all of our students to feel welcomed, accepted, respected, loved, and heard. Those are areas we all need to stay vigilant about and continue to improve upon.”
In other business, the board approved the purchase of the 7 Mindsets curriculum at a cost of $246,960 for three years, and the purchase of the Industry 4.0 curriculum and equipment for $180,544, both purchases paid with ESSER II funds.
