SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education approved the purchase of three trucks, a maintenance agreement for the district’s buildings and hired a school psychologist for the 2021-2022 school year.
The board first approved the purchase of two F-350 trucks at $39,298, less any trade in, from Greg Sweet Ford in Conneaut and one F-550 box truck from Classic Chrysler in Madison for $51,667, less any trade in. The money will come from the permanent improvement fund.
School board members also voted to renew the current one-year preventive maintenance agreement with Wadsworth Service of Perrysburg, which will expire June 30. The cost is $225,800, which indicates a 1 percent increase.
The price includes maintenance materials for heating/air conditioning controls, on-line support and diagnostics for control systems in all seven AACS buildings.
The price per school is as follows: $29,975, Lakeside Junior High; $38,323, Michigan Intermediate; $21,189, Huron Primary; $21,189, Ontario Primary; $21,189, Superior Intermediate; $21,189, Erie Primary, and $72,748, Lakeside High School.
The board also accepted the retirements of:
• Danise A. Gentene, nutrition services at Erie Intermediate School. She has been with the district since October 2014.
• Kimberly Gregory, administrative assistant at Lakeside Junior High. She has been employed with the district since January 2008.
• Leslie Perkoski, para professional. She has been with the district since September 2015.
The board approved the employment of:
• Shelby Malone, school psychologist, effective Aug. 16, 2021, salary yet to be determined.
• Terrance Henton, timer for spring track season, at a rate of $40 per event.
The school board also approved graduation requirements for the Class of 2021.
The next board meeting will be 6 p.m. May 19 at Lakeside High School.
