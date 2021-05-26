Ashtabula BOE ponders possible budget cuts

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Pending budget cuts dominated an Ashtabula Area City School Board work session Tuesday after a 3.8-mill continuous levy failed in the May 4 primary. The levy failed by 188 votes, according to unofficial results from the Ashtabula County Election Board.
The board met at its office at Lakeside High School to learn more about the district’s budget plans from Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Astorino, who shared his five-year forecast notes.
“The May levy was not successful. We talked about Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief [ESSER II] funds to stop major reductions in force, but we will have to eliminate a few positions,” he said. “We believe we can [use ESSER II funds] but they’re auditing that money very carefully.”
Astorino aimed at heading off a seven-figure deficit slated to hit the district’s ledgers at the end of this month.
“Even with certain reductions in force and the use of ESSER funds, we will still be in deficit,” he said. “The projected ending cash balance [at the end of this year] was forecasted in November at $6.6 million, but it appears it will be $7 million at the end of this school year.”
All funding is forecasted to be flat, including state funding, while expenditures increase and return to pre-pandemic levels, he said.
The central office administrative team aligned student/teacher ratios while balancing the academic program of the district. This process identified seven excess teaching positions. The plan is to remove a few teachers year by year for a three-year period through attrition, Superintendent Dr. Mark Potts said.
Through a combination of phased expenditure reductions, the district will utilize ESSER II funds to minimize the academic and operational effect of a large reduction in force, he said.
“The hope is no one is going to lose their job,” Potts said.
ESSER II funds are part of the CARES Act, money to help businesses, municipalities, schools and citizens financially through the pandemic. Schools must spend the money by Sept. 30, 2023.
This phased report will allow the district to attempt a future operating levy, likewise the district may soon have clarity into state funding. As of Tuesday, the district has not heard about funding from the Ohio Department of Education.
Board member Debra Barrickman said people don’t understand the district’s needs.
“It looks like we are rolling along,” she said.
Board Vice President William Niemi said, “If we don’t pass a levy, there will be deep cuts.”
“We will apply for ESSER II funds to be used specifically for staff retention,” Astorino said. “We believe this is consistent with state and federal guidance, however, Ohio Department of Education and auditor approvals are required.”
