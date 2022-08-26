SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education is another step closer to making the brick pond behind the elementary campus an educational and fun place to go.
The board approved a $24,185 contract Wednesday night with Environmental Design Group of Akron to develop an outdoor master plan for the brick pond property, which runs right along the back of the campus off Wade Avenue.
The outdoor master plan may include a system of trails, sidewalks, green space, terraces, benches, picnic tables, art, water management features and much more, according to the proposal.
The objective is to create a sense of discovery, enjoyment and community, Board President William Niemi said.
“We are excited to team with the school district on the development of this planning study,” said Kyle Lukes, project manager.
In December, the board approved a $41,250 contract with Environmental Design Group for Phase 1, wetland delineation and pond assessment for the brick pond property.
Two months earlier, local businessmen Ron Kister and John Brace donated the 100-plus-acre property.
The excitement about the brick pond property started last year, when students from Allison Bartunek’s first-grade class and third-grade students in Lori St. Angelo’s class teamed up with Aaron Chamberlain’s and Stacy Gancos’ seventh-grade STEM classes to explore the brick pond.
The project began as a pen pal project when the Ashtabula Area City School seventh graders wrote letters to the first and third graders. The younger students were so excited to respond the older students that they immediately wrote letters back.
“Their smiles lit up the room as they read their letters,” Bartunek said. “I have never seen my students so excited to write.”
AACS parent Suzanne Westlake, who works at the Ashtabula County Soil and Water District office in Jefferson, helped the students explore the brick pond. They found animal tracks and a tree that a beaver had chewed.
RoLesia Holman, director of diversity, equity, and inclusion for AACS, helped the students discover the biodiversity of the brick pond.
The students were full of smiles and excitement as they hiked around the pond, Bartunek said.
“The kids loved meeting and walking with their pen pals as they took pictures of nature around the pond,” Gancos said. “What a great collaboration!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.