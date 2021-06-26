SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education took care of several personnel issues at Thursday night’s meeting at Lakeside High School.
The board approved the 2021-20122 service agreement between Ashtabula Area City Schools and the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center to provide breakfast and lunch for the Building Bridges program.
The board also approved the hiring of 50 certified substitutes and 38 classified substitutes for the 2021-2022 school year, as well as teachers and administrators for the upcoming summer school program.
The board also hired:
• Vanessa Dobo, speech/language pathologist, effective Aug. 16.
• Alyssa Mariotti, school psychologist, effective Aug. 16.
• Amanda Steel, assistant to the EMIS coordinator/central office administrative assistant, effective July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
The board accepted the retirements of:
• Nancy Butler, nutrition services at Superior Intermediate, effective Aug. 1. Butler has been employed with the district since May 2, 1994.
• Linda Dieffenbacher, para professional at Erie Intermediate, effective July 1. Dieffenbacher has been with the district since May 26, 1998.
The board accepted the resignation of:
• Mariel Sallee, director of school improvements, effective July 31. He has been employed by the district since Aug. 1, 2018.
• Jami Burke, fourth-grade teacher, Superior Intermediate, effective Aug. 1. Burke has been with the district since Aug. 18, 2016.
• Carrie Brockway, preschool teacher, Michigan Primary, effective Aug. 1. She’s been with the district since Aug. 28, 2006.
Supplemental contracts were awarded to Scott Collins, Lakeside High’s assistant varsity football coach, Terrance Henton, eight-grade football coach, and Angela Ponteri, junior high cheerleading advisor.
The next board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. July 21 at Lakeside High School.
