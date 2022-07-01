SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education met Wednesday to finish its roster for fall.
The board met at Lakeside High School to hire a principal, assistant treasurer, a transportation supervisor, a guidance counselor, psychologist, teachers and several tutors.
Stanley Koterba will serve as principal at Superior Intermediate, starting Aug. 1. Koterba will be given a three-year contract and a salary of $85,800 a year.
Abbie Brockway’s position will change from assistant to the treasurer to Assistant Treasurer, under a three-year contract, effective Aug. 1., with a yearly salary of $61,750.
Kristen McClure was given a three-year, $46,840 salary, to serve as transportation supervisor, effective July 11.
Gray Jowell will serve as a guidance counselor at Lakeside High School, effective Aug. 15, for $62,140 a year.
Marissa Park was hired to serve as school district psychologist, effective Aug. 15, $51,268.00.
The board also hired the following teachers for the 2022-23 school year, effective Aug. 15:
• Cheryl Charlillo, language arts, Lakeside Junior High, salary $57,000.
• Diana Lockyer, Spanish teacher, Lakeside High School, $57,000.
• Bryan Schlaich, Kindergarten teacher, Michigan Primary, $44,880.
• Kelsey Bogart, Sixth Grade, Erie Intermediate, $44,880.
• Darrell Brammer, elementary physical education, Superior/Erie Intermediate, $43,155.
• Marianne Dzurina, family and consumer science, Lakeside High School, salary pending.
• Lisa Bannister, computer science, Lakeside High School, $53,500.
The board approved the following tutors:
• Kenneth Ankrom Jr., academic Tutor, St. John School, at hourly rate of $21.44.
• William Dunne, academic tutor, Lakeside High School, at hourly rate of $21.
• Laura Groce, academic tutor, St. John School, at hourly rate of $22.
• Sheri Hassett, academic tutor, Huron Primary, at hourly rate of $21.
• Gregory Juhola, academic tutor, Lakeside Junior High, at hourly rate of $21.44.
• Nicholas Ralph, academic tutor, Lakeside Junior High, at hourly rate of $21.
• Cheryl Longden, special education intervention specialist tutor, St. John School, at hourly rate of $22.
The board also approved Stacy Hamilton as a volunteer volleyball coach.
