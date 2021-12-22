SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education took the first step Monday to create an outdoor learning lab for elementary students.
The board approved a contract with Environmental Design Group of Akron in the amount of $41,250 for Phase 1, wetland delineation and pond assessment for the “brick-pond” property.
Two months ago, Ron Kister and John Brace, both of Ashtabula, donated the 100-plus-acre property, which runs right along the back property line of the Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary Campus on Wade Avenue.
“We are very grateful to Mr. Kister and Dr. Brace for the generous donation,” Superintendent Mark Potts said. “We see some excellent educational opportunities that could arise from the property that could really benefit our students in the future.”
The gift will allow district officials to plan an outdoor learning lab, a boardwalk, picnic tables and additional wetlands.
According to the Ashtabula County Auditor Dave Thomas, the study area includes about 102 acres and consists of two parcels owned by Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education.
The Environmental Design Group will study maps, files, correspondence and photographs of the property. They will look at the previous uses of the site and identify wetlands, as well as assess the physical and chemical properties of the pond’s sediment and surface water.
Work will start in about a month, according to the contract.
In other business, the board
• Authorized the treasurer and superintendent to advertise and receive bids for the construction of a Lakeside Junior High School field house.
• Approved a $30,000 donation from the Robert Morrison Foundation to build a structure supporting the Ashtabula Jackson Building bell on the former Harbor High School property. The bell was salvaged when the Jackson Building was demolished in 1972.
• Hired Robert Frey to serve as physical education teacher at Erie/Superior Intermediate schools. Frey resigned his position as in-school assignment room tutor at Lakeside High to take the new position.
• Approved a $3,700 supplemental contract with Andrew Horvath to serve as the junior high football coach for the 2021-22 season.
• Approved a $3,700 supplemental contract with Shannen Tome to serve as junior high girls basketball coach.
• Approved the following service contracts for the 2020/2021 school year between the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center and the Ashtabula Area City School District, such as Building Bridges and autism services.
The board’s next meeting will be an organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at Lakeside High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.