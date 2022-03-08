ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Area City School Board of Education has approved a two-year extension of the current one-year contract with the Ashtabula Association of Classified School Employees.
The two-year extension commences the period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2024.
This master agreement covers transportation, paraprofessionals, delivery services, nutrition services, custodians, maintenance and administrative assistants, Superintendent Mark Potts said.
“The classified employees are valued and vital to the operations of the district, so I am very happy to get this contract completed and have it extended through 2024,” he said. “I also want to thank their union leadership for their professionalism during the process.”
School Board President William Niemi said the board is happy with outcome of negotiations.
“We are thankful that both parties reached an agreement on the terms of the new agreement,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.