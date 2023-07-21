SAYBROOK — The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education approved a resolution Wednesday night for a 2-mill renewal levy to pay Harbor-Topky Library expenses.
Voters living in the Harbor-Topky Memorial Library District will see the question on the Nov. 7 ballot.
The board also approved a $19,000 consultant agreement with Stan and Associates, Inc. of Dayton, for the transportation facility project being built on Station Avenue.
Last September, the Ashtabula County Land Bank approved a $9,000 offer from AACS to buy eight parcels of land from West 34th Street along Station Avenue to West 32nd Street for the new facility.
Construction on the $10 million building started in May after the dilapidated buildings on site were demolished.
The 39,000-square-foot facility will feature an indoor school bus storage, bus wash bay, mechanic area, offices and meeting/training space.
In other business:
• The board approved the hiring of Sarah Davis to serve as assistant principal at Lakeside High School, effective Aug. 1, 2023 through July 31, 2026, starting salary of $75,213.
• The board approved the hiring of April Halley to serve as third-grade teacher at Superior Intermediate, effective Aug. 21 at $40,500.
• The board approved the following high school coaches for upcoming school year: Destini Adams, head coach of boys soccer team; Shannen Tome, freshman volleyball, and Moses Smith, girls cross country.
• The board accepted the following resignations: Shannon Sanzo, principal Ontario Primary; James Montgomery, business teacher at LHS; Sara Spadafora, speech pathologist; Trina Severino, fourth-grade teacher Superior Intermediate; Joseph Jury, math teacher at LHS; Megan Dougherty, psychologist, and Katheryn Baruffa, special ed intervention specialist at Superior Intermediate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.