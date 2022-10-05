ASHTABULA — All over the city of Ashtabula, there are vacant homes.
Not only are they eyesores, but many people believe they attract crime.
City Council adopted a resolution Monday night authorizing the demolition of 15 dilapidated and hazardous structures within the city.
“This ordinance is needed for the Land Bank to start working on projects related to the latest round of demo funding it has obtained,” City Manager Jim Timonere said.
The following structures are slated for demolition: 1004 W. 39th St., 716 W. 38th St., 742 W. 41st St., 735 W. Prospect Circle, 4123 Cleveland Ave., 503 W. 48th St., 1641 West 6th St., 4028 Lake Ave., 2707 Humphrey, 903 West 39th St., 5821 Ogden, 1707 West 9th St., 948 Bunker Hill Road, 628 West 58th St., and 407 West 40th St.
City Council also authorized the manager to enter into a $30,000 contract with Lake Erie Diving to investigate damage to the water pollution control outfall.
An outfall is the discharge point of a waste stream into a body of water; alternatively it may be the outlet of a river, drain or a sewer where it discharges into the sea, a lake or ocean.
In other business:
• Council authorized Timonere to prepare and submit an application for financial assistance with the Ohio Public Works Commission and to execute agreements for the West 14th Street sanitary sewer overflow project.
• Council passed an ordinance authorizing the transfer of $14,000 from unclaimed funds to the general fund.
• Residents are reminded that the city will pick up leaf bags through the month of October. Residents can place grass clippings, leaves, and small twigs in biodegradable paper bags at the curbside for pickup free of charge.
Public Works will not collect yard waste in plastic bags or bags filled with dirt or rocks. Branches, up to 3 feet in length and less than 2 inches in diameter, should be bundled in piles of less than 20 pounds and tied.
City Council’s next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Municipal Building.
