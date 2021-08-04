Ashtabula assures residents it will look at homeless issue

ASHTABULA — City Council assured residents Monday night that they will take action in regards to homeless people camping out in city parks.
More than a dozen residents, mostly downtown business owners and clergy, spoke to council about the issue which they say is affecting the downtown community.
“There was so much information and so many different perspectives,” Council President John Roskovics said, after the meeting. “I heard about crime issues, facilities issues and a homeless problem. Council plans on meeting and calling in people [from Monday night] to work with us.”
Council’s action follows nearly two hours of public testimony. Most people spoke about petty crime, public urination, criminal damage, litter and other problems they’ve encountered in Cornelius [the former North Park] and South parks.
Deanna Cole, administrator at Christian Faith Academy, 4322 Park Ave., said the school has been there for 13 years, but plans to move out of the city because of the people who hang out in Cornelius Park.
“We utilize the park for gym, but over the last half of this year it’s begun to be a safety issue,” she said. “I won’t allow staff and students over there any more.”
Cole said the people who hang out at the park leave garbage on school property, hang wet blankets on their fence, sit and smoke in the school’s gazebo and urinate on school property, as well as in the park.
Ashtabula resident Ricky Turner said, “These people have names and they’re not all bad.”
He hopes to open a sleeping center for the homeless and he feeds the people in the parks every morning.
“They are basically lost,” he said, noting they hang out in the parks because they have appointments at Signature Health and Catholic Charities, and they can use the WiFi and bathrooms at the library.
Linda Hanna of West 43rd Street said Turner asked her to volunteer with him to feed the homeless.
“I was never around homeless people before, but I am now and I don’t mind it, and we need a solution,” she said. “Ashtabula needs to stand up. All this talking isn’t going to solve a thing.”
Jordan Whetson, who lives on Main Avenue, said, “I see people sleeping on picnic tables and benches in the parks. At night, I see their camp fires behind [the former] Sardi’s building.”
Whetson praised Steve Sargent, director of the Samaritan House homeless shelter in Ashtabula. He said many people don’t know that the Samaritan House has 12 beds and offers a 90-day program that helps its residents get jobs and housing.
Pete Bean, president of My Neighborhood Collaborative, said he lives near South Park on West 57th Street.
“It’s essential to put work into the rehabilitation of people like we do buildings,” he said. “We need a homeless shelter that combines job training and rehabilitation.”
The Rev. Joseph Woods of First Baptist Church, across the street from Cornelius Park, said the situation needs help.
“Nobody sees them as people,” he said. “We need to see them as people, not problems.”
The Rev. Peter Nielsen of St. Peter Episcopal Church, across the street from South Park, said the church has become the local bathroom.
“We need to come up with a compassionate solution,” he said. “We have a major problem.”
City Manager Jim Timonere said, “It’s about gaining trust and access to people who are in this situation, not about moving them down the road. We have to find a solution.”
Ward 4 Council person Octavia Harris said it’s going to take groups to do something about the situation.
“There’s a lot of help in Ashtabula,” she said. “We need to come together to do it together.”
